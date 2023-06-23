Trends :Russia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinModi in EgyptVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin
Home » World » Ukraine Says it Downed 13 Cruise Missiles Fired by Russian Forces Overnight

Ukraine Says it Downed 13 Cruise Missiles Fired by Russian Forces Overnight

The Ukrainian air force said that the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 13:36 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo)
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo)

Ukraine said Friday it had downed an entire barrage of 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.

“Thirteen of the occupiers’ cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23…. This time the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region," the Ukrainian air force said on social media.

Russia launched waves of aerial attacks with crusie missiles and attack drones over the winter, prompting Kyiv to appeal to its Western allies to bolster its air defence systems.

“The launches were carried out around midnight from the Caspian Sea from four Tu-95MS bombers," the air force statement said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • The mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn reported explosions in the town with a pre-war population of around 275,000 and praised Ukrainian air defence systems.

    Ukraine also said that it had shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone overnight.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 12:43 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 13:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App