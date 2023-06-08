Trends :Donald TrumpColombiaHindu Girl KidnappedHaneda AirportShehbaz Sharif
Home » World » Ukraine Says One Dead in Russian Shelling of Flood-hit Kherson

Ukraine Says One Dead in Russian Shelling of Flood-hit Kherson

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November, but the city remains within reach of Russian fire

June 08, 2023

Kherson

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
Ukraine said Thursday that at least one civilian was killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson city centre, as the region deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

“Due to targeted strikes by the occupiers during evacuations in the city, a civilian died. Two more people were wounded," the Kherson prosecutor’s office said.

    • In a nearby village, “four locals were injured by shelling", the prosecutor’s office said.

    Russia for its part accused Ukraine of killing two people at an evacuation point in a Russian-controlled part of the region.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    June 08, 2023
    June 08, 2023
