Ukraine Says One Dead in Russian Shelling of Flood-hit Kherson

Ukraine said Thursday that at least one civilian was killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson city centre, as the region deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

“Due to targeted strikes by the occupiers during evacuations in the city, a civilian died. Two more people were wounded," the Kherson prosecutor’s office said.

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November, but the city remains within reach of Russian fire.