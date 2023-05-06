Trends :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
Home » World » Ukraine Says Six Killed by Russian Fire While Demining

Ukraine Says Six Killed by Russian Fire While Demining

The State Emergency Service reported on Telegram that six of our specialists were killed while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region, after they came under fire

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST

Kyiv

A general view shows a building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes in Kyiv in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
A general view shows a building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes in Kyiv in Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Six Ukrainian emergency workers were killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

“Six of our specialists were killed," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding they had “come under fire while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
