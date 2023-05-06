Ukraine Says Six Killed by Russian Fire While Demining

Six Ukrainian emergency workers were killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.
“Six of our specialists were killed," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding they had “come under fire while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region".
Read all the Latest News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST