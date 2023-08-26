Trends :US-China TradeImran Sedition CaseParis Scooters BanFukushima Crank CallChina Covid Rule
Ukraine Says Three Air Force Pilots Killed in 'Terrible' Mid-air Crash

The crash marks a major upset for Kyiv, which has been looking to secure advanced F-16 jets to strengthen its Soviet-era air force and push ahead with its counteroffensive

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 23:13 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers work at a site of building damaged in the night by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine said Saturday that three of its air force pilots including a renowned fighter jet pilot with the call-sign “Juice" were killed in a mid-air collision on Friday.

The crash marks a major upset for Kyiv, which has been looking to secure advanced F-16 jets to strengthen its Soviet-era air force and push ahead with its counteroffensive.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us," Ukraine’s air force said, calling the crash “terrible".

The crash took place in Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region and involved two L-39 combat training aircraft, it said, adding an investigation was underway.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said one of the pilots killed — Andrii Pilshchykov — who went by the call-sign “Juice", was a young officer with “mega knowledge and mega talent".

    • “Major Andrii Pilshchykov devoted his short but very bright life to combat aviation, he dreamed of F-16s in the Ukrainian sky," he said in a tribute shared on social media.

    “You were more than a friend. Rest in peace, you have done so much for us," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: August 26, 2023, 23:13 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 23:13 IST
