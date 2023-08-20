Trends :PM Modi BRICSPM Modi DiplomacyIndia ClubTrump SurrendersVivek Ramaswamy
Ukraine Strike Injures Five in Russian City of Kursk

Ukrainian drone attack hits Kursk train station; Russian missile strike in Chernihiv. Updates on conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 09:01 IST

Moscow, Russia

Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow: Investigators work near a damaged roof following a reported Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow, Russia, August 18, 2023. (File image: Reuters)
A Ukrainian drone attack hit a train station in the western Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people, the regional governor said early Sunday. “A Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk," Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof."

“Five people were slightly injured by glass fragments," he added, saying emergency services were on the scene. Kursk is only about 90 kilometres (50 miles) from Russia’s border with Ukraine. Both sides in the conflict — which started in February 2022 — have recently reported regular drone incursions, as Ukraine enacts a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded 144 on Saturday, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord, as some attended morning church services in the city.

    • Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early Sunday that “an attempt was made to fly a drone to Moscow on the southern direction". “It was thwarted by the air defence forces," he added.

    State-run news agency TASS reported that the capital’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports were temporarily closed. Vnukovo has faced occasional brief late-night closures over the past few months, when there have been drone attacks nearby.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: August 20, 2023, 09:01 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 09:01 IST
