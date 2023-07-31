Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
Ukraine's Motherland Monument Sees Symbolic Change, Soviet Emblem Removed

Ukraine takes action to remove Soviet emblem from Kyiv's statue. Workers cut laurel leaves, replacing it with Ukraine's tryzub emblem before Independence Day

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 16:18 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Workers dismount a Soviet emblem from the shield of the 'Motherland' monument, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine July 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine has started work to remove the Soviet hammer and sickle emblem from a huge statue in Kyiv.  Workers on Sunday cut the laurel leaves from around the emblem and lowered them to the ground beside the Motherland Monument, Europe’s tallest statue.

Yurii Savchuk, the head of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the second world war, said the Russian war on Ukraine asks to activate the struggle not only on the battlefield, but also on the cultural front.

‘“The war asks for quick decisions. The war asks for the actions which we haven’t decided on for a long time. The war asks to take responsibility and to activate the struggle not only on the battlefield, but also on the cultural and informational front," Savchuk was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    • “I remember generations of Ukrainians that dreamed of this moment. The moment when there will be no enemy symbols on our land."

    The old Soviet emblem will be replaced with a tryzub, the three-pronged emblem of Ukraine, which has created by metal workers in the Ukrainian capital and is intended to be in position before August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 16:18 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 16:18 IST
