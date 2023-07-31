Ukraine's Motherland Monument Sees Symbolic Change, Soviet Emblem Removed

Ukraine has started work to remove the Soviet hammer and sickle emblem from a huge statue in Kyiv. Workers on Sunday cut the laurel leaves from around the emblem and lowered them to the ground beside the Motherland Monument, Europe’s tallest statue.

Yurii Savchuk, the head of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the second world war, said the Russian war on Ukraine asks to activate the struggle not only on the battlefield, but also on the cultural front.

‘“The war asks for quick decisions. The war asks for the actions which we haven’t decided on for a long time. The war asks to take responsibility and to activate the struggle not only on the battlefield, but also on the cultural and informational front," Savchuk was quoted as saying by Reuters.