Ukraine's President Zelensky Arrives in UK for Surprise Visit, to Meet with PM Rishi Sunak

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced a surprise visit to UK where he will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the latest stop in his recent European trip looking to round up support against Russia’s invasion.

“The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky said on Twitter.

“We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," he added.

The British government said Zelensky had arrived in Britain and would meet Sunak at his Chequers country residence.

“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war," Sunak said in a statement.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year."

Earlier on Thursday, UK confirmed it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion.

After the United States, Britain has been one of the largest suppliers of military aid to Ukraine, contributing $2.9 billion worth of support last year and pledging a similar amount for 2023.

Zelensky is on a tour to Europe where he is meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.

Zelensky dined with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Sunday night and held discussions that included building up Ukraine’s arsenal. Macron’s office said France will supply Ukraine with armour — without specifying the number of vehicles — but demurred on sending much-coveted fighter jets.

The Ukrainian leader also visited Italy and Germany where he met Italian leaders, Pope Francis and also met German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a weekend stop in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies)