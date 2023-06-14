Ukraine's Andriy Yermak Dials Ajit Doval Seeking India’s Support for Peace Plan

The head of the Ukrainian president’s office called Indian national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval seeking India’s backing for the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak said he and Doval discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit and urged Doval regarding the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including nations from the Global South.

“Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever - for both Ukraine and the whole world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it," a press release by the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.

Advertisement

This is the fourth time Yermak spoke to NSA Doval this year regarding the Ukrainian Peace Plan and the war in Ukraine. Yermak dialled Doval in February seeking India’s support for the Ukrainian Peace Plan. The matter was also discussed on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the onset of war. Both Yermak and Doval were part of the delegation. Earlier, both interlocutors spoke on January 25.

Yermak said he briefed NSA Doval on the current situation on the frontline and highlighted the rising number of Russian attacks of Ukrainian infrastructure and cities.

Yermak also raised the issue of blowing up the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro river last week and requested him to join international efforts to condemn Russia for the alleged act.