Trends :Pakistan CyclonePM Modi's US Visit Bali Tourist RestrictionsCanada DeportationSilvio Berlusconi
Home » World » Ukraine's Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher Sanctions on Russian Missile Components

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher Sanctions on Russian Missile Components

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Zelenskiy had called for tightened rules to halt what Ukrainian authorities call "missile terror"

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 06:42 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for tougher sanctions to halt the flow of components used in Russian missiles, saying it was cheaper to stop their transfer than to improve anti-aircraft systems against their deployment.

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Zelenskiy had called for tightened rules to halt what Ukrainian authorities call “missile terror" against civilian targets.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since its February 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine but it has frequently hit non-military buildings, the latest being a missile striking an apartment building and warehouses in Zelenskiy’s home town of Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine, killing 11 people.

The missile used in the assault contained about 50 components produced in other countries and that the issue had been discussed on Tuesday with diplomats in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, Russia still has the opportunity to receive critical components for the production of missiles, manufactured by companies from different countries, including partner countries," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

All Ukraine’s partners have the list of companies that supply Russia with the components, he said.

top videos
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
  • Hanging Or Upside-Down Sit-Ups | Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Fitness Motivation We Need

    • “It is clearly cheaper, once and for all, to close off to the terrorists paths of supply of components of terror than constantly spending on ever newer missiles for air defence," Zelenskiy said.

    Moscow has also accused Ukraine of cross-border shelling as Kyiv carries out counteroffensive operations. Kyiv also denies targeting civilians.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 06:42 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 06:42 IST
    Read More