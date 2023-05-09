Ukrainian President Zelensky Says New US Aid Package 'Sign of Solidarity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the United States for a new $1.2 billion security assistance package, describing it as a “sign of solidarity" on the day Europe celebrates peace and unity on the continent.
“We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -– Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we’re moving towards a new victory!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
first published: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST
last updated: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST