Ukrainian President Zelensky Says New US Aid Package 'Sign of Solidarity'

"We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -– Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we're moving towards a new victory!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter

AFP

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST

Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the United States for a new $1.2 billion security assistance package, describing it as a “sign of solidarity" on the day Europe celebrates peace and unity on the continent.

“We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -– Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we’re moving towards a new victory!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

first published: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST
last updated: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST
