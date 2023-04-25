Trends :Xi-Zelensky TalksWashington DeclarationJoe BidenTaliban-US Meet?Sudan Crisis
Home » World » UK’s New Laws to Curb Big Tech’s Power over Digital Markets

UK’s New Laws to Curb Big Tech’s Power over Digital Markets

The UK government hopes that the new legislation will promote fair competition and transparency in digital markets

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 06:58 IST

London

The new law will give the Competition and Markets Authority's Digital Markets Unit the power to regulate big tech companies (Image: Reuters)
The new law will give the Competition and Markets Authority's Digital Markets Unit the power to regulate big tech companies (Image: Reuters)

Britain said on Tuesday it would introduce a new law to rein in the power that big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are able to wield to stifle competition in digital markets.

The legislation will also bolster protection for consumers by making it easier to opt out of online subscriptions and by making it easier to tackle fake reviews, the government said.

Britain’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), set up a dedicated Digital Markets Unit two years ago, armed with the expertise to regulate new markets, such as social media.

But it has lacked the legal “teeth" to underpin its remit.

Advertisement

The bill, once passed by parliament, will rectify that by giving the DMU new powers over tech companies that have a global turnover of more 25 billion pounds ($31.2 billion) or a British turnover above 1 billion pounds.

The European Union last year brought in its own law to tackle big tech’s dominance, despite fierce opposition from Google, Apple and others.

RELATED NEWS

Under the planned British law, the CMA will be able to tailor rules for tech companies that meet it threshold to stop them unfairly disadvantaging smaller businesses and consumers.

For example, they could be told to provide more choice and transparency to customers, the government said.

If they breach the rules, they could be fined up to 10% of global turnover, it said.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the bill had the potential to be a “watershed moment" in protecting consumers and ensuring digital markets worked for the British economy.

“Digital markets offer huge benefits, but only if competition enables businesses of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to succeed," she said. “This bill is a legal framework fit for the digital age."

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 06:58 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 06:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics