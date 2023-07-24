UN Chief Condemns Russian Strikes in Odesa that Damaged UNESCO-Listed Cathedral

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the Russian missile attack on Odesa that resulted in civilian casualties and damaged the UNESCO-protected Transfiguration Cathedral and other historic buildings in the city.

Russia conducted aerial attacks on Odesa, along with two other port cities, Chornomorsk and Mykolaiv, after ending the Black Sea Initiative on grain and fertilizer exports. Sunday’s attack resulted in at least one person killed and over 20 wounded, according to media reports. The attack also caused significant damage to cultural landmarks in Odesa, including the Transfiguration Cathedral, the city’s primary Orthodox church.

Advertisement

The Cathedral, established in 1794, holds a place in the Historic Centre of Odesa, listed on the World Heritage List maintained by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“In addition to the appalling toll the war is taking on civilian lives, this is yet another attack in an area protected under the World Heritage Convention in violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict," US chief’s spokesperson said in a statement.

In a statement, the UN chief also expressed concern about the war’s increasing threat to Ukrainian culture and heritage. UNESCO has verified damage to 270 cultural sites since the start of the conflict in February last year.

“The Secretary-General urges the Russian Federation to immediately cease attacks against cultural property protected by widely ratified international normative instruments. The Secretary-General also continues to urge immediate cessation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," the statement concluded.

Advertisement