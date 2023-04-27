UN Envoys From Quad Countries Meet Ahead of In-Person Summit in Sydney

Ahead of the Quad summit in Sydney next month, UN Ambassadors from India, Japan, Australia and the United States met in New York on Wednesday to discuss multilateral cooperation on a range of shared interests and challenges.

On May 24, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host the Quad Leaders’ Summit and welcome his counterparts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third in-person summit.

“Ahead of the forthcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, UN Ambassadors from Quad countries met again in New York to discuss multilateral cooperation on a range of shared interests and challenges," the Indian mission at the UN tweeted.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, according to a press statement by the Australian government.

Australia, India, Japan and the United States share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where we all can cooperate, trade and thrive.

Collectively, Quad partners are taking practical action to address shared regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, and boosting supply chain resilience.

In Sydney, Quad Leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen our cooperation and shape the region we all want to live in.

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners," Albanese said this week.

He added that the Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.

