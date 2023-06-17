UN Raises Alarm: Up to 500 People Still Missing in Greece Boat Disaster

After a migrant boat sank off Greece in the Mediterranean, UN agencies are calling for urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea, following one of the worst such disasters in years.

At least 78 people died when the fishing vessel flipped and capsized in international waters southwest of Greece early on Wednesday.

“While the number of people onboard the boat which capsized on June 14 off the coast of Greece is not clear, it is believed to have been somewhere between 400 and 750, according to various testimonies," International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement.

“So far 104 people have been rescued and 78 bodies retrieved, while hundreds remain missing, and feared dead. The boat was reportedly in distress since the morning of June 13," the statement added.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was announced by the Hellenic Coast Guard on the morning of June 14, after the Greece boat accident.

In a statement, UN agencies said that both shipmasters and States have an obligation to render assistance to those in distress at sea regardless of their nationality, status or the circumstances in which they are found.

“Any action carried out with regard to search and rescue should be conducted in a manner consistent with the obligation to prevent loss of life at sea," the statement added.

Two Greek sources familiar with police inquiries say that, based on accounts from about 30 survivors, the ageing fishing vessel left Tobruk, in Libya, early on June 10.

Passengers paid USD 4,500 for passage to Italy, the two Greek sources said. Based on some accounts, there were about 20 women and children among the passengers. They booked their voyage on social media, according to a maritime ministry official.

Traffickers had promised ample room on the vessel, but once passengers arrived at the scheduled departure point and saw it was overcrowded it was impossible to turn back, those sources said.

Over the next few days at sea the boat developed “two or three" mechanical faults. When the boat reported engine failure and stalled, a coastguard vessel shadowing them came closer.

In just under 25 minutes, coastguard witnesses saw the boat tilt sharply right to left. In 10 to 15 minutes, the boat was gone.

The precise number of victims might never be known. The waters in which the boat sank are some of the deepest in the Mediterranean, where depths can exceed 5 km.

IOM and UNHCR welcomed the investigation that has been ordered in Greece into the circumstances which eventually led to the boat capsizing and the loss of so many lives.

UN agencies reiterated that search and rescue at sea is a legal and humanitarian imperative.

“It is clear, that the current approach to the Mediterranean is unworkable. Year after year, it continues to be the most dangerous migration route in the world, with the highest fatality rate," said Federico Soda, IOM Director for the Department of Emergencies.

“States need to come together and address the gaps in proactive search and rescue, quick disembarkation, and safe regular pathways," Soda added.