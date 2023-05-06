Trends :Texas ShootingKing Charles CoronationSudan ClashesPakistanBilawal Bhutto Zardari
UN Rights Council to Hold Special Session on Sudan Next Week

UN Rights Council to Hold Special Session on Sudan Next Week

The gathering "to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva

May 06, 2023

Geneva, Switzerland

The fighting pits the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (Image: AP Photo)
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday said it would hold a special session on conflict-torn Sudan on May 11.

The gathering “to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva following a request submitted Friday by Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States, which 52 countries have so far supported, the council said.

