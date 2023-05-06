UN Rights Council to Hold Special Session on Sudan Next Week

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday said it would hold a special session on conflict-torn Sudan on May 11.
The gathering “to address the human rights impact of the ongoing conflict" will take place in Geneva following a request submitted Friday by Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States, which 52 countries have so far supported, the council said.
first published: May 06, 2023, 00:25 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 00:25 IST