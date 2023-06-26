Trends :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
Home » World » UN Warns About Synthetic Drugs Boom Fueling Illicit Markets Worldwide

UN Warns About Synthetic Drugs Boom Fueling Illicit Markets Worldwide

Fentanyl has drastically altered the opioid market in North America

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 04:47 IST

Vienna, Austria

In 2021 alone, the majority of about 90,000 opioid related overdose deaths in North America involved the synthetic opioid drug.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
In 2021 alone, the majority of about 90,000 opioid related overdose deaths in North America involved the synthetic opioid drug.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The cheap, easy, and fast production of synthetic drugs has radically transformed illicit drug markets around the world, with “lethal results", the United Nations warned Sunday.

While more people are battling drug addiction, criminals continue to exploit conflicts and global crises to expand drug production, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report.

“Fentanyl has drastically altered the opioid market in North America," the UNODC said in a statement accompanying the report.

In 2021 alone, the majority of about 90,000 opioid related overdose deaths in North America involved the synthetic opioid drug.

Advertisement

Moreover, “there are signs" that the war in Ukraine “could trigger an expansion of the manufacture and trafficking of synthetic drugs, given the existing know-how and the large markets… developing in the region", it said.

The expected “drastic drop" in opiate cultivation in Afghanistan following a national ban on growing opium poppy, could likely “drive a shift towards synthetic drug manufacture."

The region is already one of the main producers of methamphetamines — the world’s dominant synthetic drug.

“We need to step up responses against drug trafficking rings that are exploiting conflicts and global crises to expand illicit drug cultivation and production, especially of synthetic drugs," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

The Amazon basin has been particularly hard hit by a flourishing cocaine industry, with trafficking “accelerating crime and environmental devastation", including through illegal logging, mining, land-grabbing, and wildlife trafficking.

Globally, more than 296 million people used drugs in 2021, amounting to an increase of 23 percent over the previous decade, the report found.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the number of people who suffer from drug use disorders has skyrocketed to 39.5 million, a 45 percent increase over 10 years.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Only one in five people received treatment in 2021, the UN said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 04:47 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 04:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App