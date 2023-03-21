'Unacceptable': US Condemns Attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The United States on Monday condemned the attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco by Khalistani supporters and assured New Delhi that the State Department is helping local authorities to investigate the matter.

“We certainly condemn that vandalism, it’s absolutely unacceptable. State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. And obviously, State department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage," said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during a press briefing.

Advertisement

This assurance comes after videos emerged on social media of Khalistani supporters breaking the doors and barging into the consulate office while loud music played in the background.

The videos showed men smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags they were earlier seen waving.

This condemnation from the US follows a strongly worded statement by India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect diplomatic representation in the country.

“In a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," it added.

In a similar incident on Sunday, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening on Sunday to convey India’s “strong protest" at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission.

Read all the Latest India News here