Home » World » UNGA Adopts Resolution by India to Honour Fallen Peacekeepers; PM Modi, Jaishankar Thank Countries

UNGA Adopts Resolution by India to Honour Fallen Peacekeepers; PM Modi, Jaishankar Thank Countries

Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’ in the UN General Assembly Hall and it was adopted by consensus on Wednesday

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:02 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The passage of the resolution in the UN General Assembly received a record 190 co-sponsorships. (Reuters/File Photo)
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution piloted by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN headquarters here to honour fallen peacekeepers.

The passage of the resolution in the UNGA, passed by a consensus with a record 190 co-sponsorships, came days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States and his participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’ in the UN General Assembly Hall and it was adopted by consensus on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the countries for supporting the initiative.

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly," PM Modi said in a tweet.

“The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support," he said.

The resolution stipulates that the wall be completed within three years of the text’s adoption.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also thanked all the member states who supported the resolution.

“India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India’s contributions and intent," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India is currently the 3rd largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping with more than 6,000 military and police personnel deployed to Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East and Western Sahara.

    • About 177 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice, the highest number by far from any troop-contributing country.

    (With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 14:02 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 14:02 IST
