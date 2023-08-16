United Nations Rebukes Dramatic Jump in Colombia's Violence

Over 50 massacres took place in Colombia in the first half of this year, an increase of 11 percent, despite truces between the government and armed groups, the United Nations said Tuesday. Juliette De Rivero, the in-country representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, lamented the rising violence.

“In the confirmed massacres, we continue to observe that a large number of them are perpetrated by non-state armed groups and criminal organizations," she said in Bogota as she presented a report on the humanitarian situation in the country.