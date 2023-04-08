Home » World » University of Oklahoma LIVE: Campus Police Issue All Clear, Say No Threat Found
Live now

University of Oklahoma LIVE: Campus Police Issue All Clear, Say No Threat Found

University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: The University of Oklahoma said there is an active shooter in the university campus

University of Oklahoma Active Shooter: An active shooter is currently inside the University of Oklahoma campus. Authorities have asked students to take shelter (Image: Unsplash)

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:54 IST

Oklahoma, United States

Advertisement

University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: The University of Oklahoma on Friday issued an active shooter alert in the campus but after a thorough search they issued an all clear after being unable to find any shooter. The university campus was put into lockdown after authorities received calls of an active shooter inside the campus. Read More

Apr 08, 2023 09:40 IST

Active Shooter Call Could Have Been a Case of ‘Swatting’

Several American schools and universities have been victims of ‘swatting’ recently. Swatting is when someone calls 911 and reports false information to draw police to a certain location, according to a report by BNONews.

Apr 08, 2023 09:28 IST

University of Oklahoma Police Issue All Clear, No Shooter Found after Search

The Oklahoma Police Department said that there is no threat to campus. The alert has been cancelled.

Advertisement
Apr 08, 2023 09:09 IST

OUPD Asks Students to Remain Sheltered in Place

The latest update continues to ask students to remain sheltered in place as authorities continue to probe

Apr 08, 2023 08:54 IST

Resident Says They Heard Sounds of Gunshots Fired

A resident told BNONews that sounds of gunshots were heard from the campus. Police officials from the OUPD continue to search for the shooter.

Apr 08, 2023 08:43 IST

University of Oklahoma Police Dept Probing Possible Shots Fired on Norman Campus

The University of Oklahoma Police Dept said it is probing possible shots fired on Norman campus. The authorities have told students to avoid Oval Area and asked them to take shelter.

Apr 08, 2023 08:39 IST

University of Oklahoma asked Students to Take Shelter

The University of Oklahoma asked students to hide and seek shelter

Advertisement
Apr 08, 2023 08:28 IST

University of Oklahoma Says Active Shooter on Campus, Cops Investigating Possible Shots Fired

The University of Oklahoma Police Department said it is investigating possible shots fired in the on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area

Read more

A report by BNONews said the case could have been a case of swatting where someone dials 911 and draws police to a certain location by giving out false information.

Read all the Latest News here

TRENDING NEWS