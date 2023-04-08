University of Oklahoma LIVE: Campus Police Issue All Clear, Say No Threat Found

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Oklahoma, United States
University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: The University of Oklahoma on Friday issued an active shooter alert in the campus but after a thorough search they issued an all clear after being unable to find any shooter. The university campus was put into lockdown after authorities received calls of an active shooter inside the campus.
Several American schools and universities have been victims of ‘swatting’ recently. Swatting is when someone calls 911 and reports false information to draw police to a certain location, according to a report by BNONews.
The Oklahoma Police Department said that there is no threat to campus. The alert has been cancelled.
The latest update continues to ask students to remain sheltered in place as authorities continue to probe
A resident told BNONews that sounds of gunshots were heard from the campus. Police officials from the OUPD continue to search for the shooter.
The University of Oklahoma Police Dept said it is probing possible shots fired on Norman campus. The authorities have told students to avoid Oval Area and asked them to take shelter.
The University of Oklahoma asked students to hide and seek shelter
The University of Oklahoma Police Department said it is investigating possible shots fired in the on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area
