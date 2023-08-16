'Unparalleled Assault' on Women's Rights: Global Community Urged at UN to Press Taliban for Change

Accusing the Taliban of imposing the “most comprehensive, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women" across Afghanistan, the head of the UN agency that champions gender equality has urged the international community to continue pressing for change in the landlocked country.

“Through over 50 edicts, orders and restrictions, the Taliban have left no aspect of women’s lives untouched, no freedom spared. They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid," Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, made the appeal in a statement marking two years since the Taliban regained control of the country. “I urge the Taliban to reconsider and to weigh the cost of these acts for Afghanistan’s present and future," she said.

Bahous underlined the unwavering and unshakeable commitment of the UN Women’s office to the women and girls of Afghanistan. She said the agency’s work there is anchored in its fundamental relationships with women, who have described how these “misguided, cruel and ultimately self-defeating" measures have affected their lives. “Despite these challenges, Afghan women also tell me that they will not give up or give in. They will continue to lead the struggle against their oppression," she said.

“In the face of the most hostile of circumstances they speak out against the violations, deliver lifesaving services, own and operate businesses, and run women’s organizations. Their bravery must inspire us to greater action, their example to renewed determination," she added.

Called for greater support to Afghan women, Bahous said urged the international community to continue to apply every pressure and employ every means at their disposal to press for change, including by answering the call of the humanitarian community and fully funding the humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan.