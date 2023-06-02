Trends :Odisha Train AccidentLloyd Austin Visit to IndiaShangri-La DialogueChina HeatwaveSouth China Sea
Home » World » US Added 3.39 Lakh Jobs in May, But Unemployment Rate Rises

US Added 3.39 Lakh Jobs in May, But Unemployment Rate Rises

The world's biggest economy added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)
File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

Hiring in the United States heated up again in May while unemployment rose more than expected, according to government data released Friday, signaling a persistently strong labor market despite efforts to cool the economy.

The world’s biggest economy added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7 percent, said the Labor Department.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST
    Read More