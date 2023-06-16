'Diplomacy in Play': US and Iran Close to Informal Understanding to Ease Tensions Between Old Rivals

The United States and Iran are close to an informal understanding under which Tehran would release American prisoners and limit its nuclear program in exchange for Washington lifting sanctions against the country, a report has claimed.

The agreement between the two countries was possible after negotiations through intermediaries in Oman and on the sidelines of United Nations meetings, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The initial deal stipulated that the US would release payments owed to Tehran that were frozen due to sanctions while Iran would release US prisoners, the report said.

Meanwhile, the American diplomats are also pushing Iran to voluntarily limit its uranium-enrichment levels and boost its cooperation with international monitors while the West would in turn allow Iran to ship more crude.

“There is some diplomacy in play. There will at least be a cease-fire put in place, they won’t escalate more," Mark Fitzpatrick, a former US State Department official, reportedly said.

The development marks the signs of progress between the two global rivals amid heightened tensions in several months over Iran’s nuclear program and detection of uranium particles just below weapons grade.

Having failed to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US hopes to restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Tehran says it has no ambition to develop a nuclear weapon.

Amid the initial agreement, the US is already making “substantial arrangements" to waive sanctions that prohibited Iraq from paying about $2.7 billion to Tehran for natural gas shipments.

Similarly, Tehran is also expected to receive $7 billion payment from South Korea for oil purchases. Iran will free at least three US prisoners in return.

The US government has dismissed reports it is seeking an interim deal, using carefully constructed denials that leave open the possibility of a less formal “understanding".