US Announces Crackdown on China-Mexico Fentanyl Networks

The US Justice Department announced Friday a sweeping crackdown on Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel for pumping fentanyl into the US market, and on its Chinese suppliers of chemical ingredients for the deadly opioid.

Authorities announced charges against more than two dozen individuals involved in trafficking what the country’s drug enforcement chief Anne Milgram called the “greatest threat to Americans today."

The charges included Chinese traders and the “Chapitos," the four sons of imprisoned Sinaloa founder Joaquin “El Chapo" Guzman who now control his business.

“Today the Justice Department is announcing significant enforcement actions against the largest, most violent, most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Advertisement

“That operation is run by the Sinaloa Cartel and fuelled by Chinese precursor chemical and pharmaceutical companies," he said.

The crackdown included criminal charges in several US courts over drug and gun trafficking, as well as sanctions by the US Treasury on two Chinese chemical producers, Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology and Suzhou Xiaoli Pharmatech, and several individuals linked to them.

In parallel the US State Department announced $10 million bounties for the capture of two of the Chapitos, and multi-million dollar bounties for several of their aides.

Eight of those charged are already being held by foreign governments and the United States will seek their extradition, Garland said.

“We will be working closely with our partners in the government of Mexico to seek the extradition of other defendants," he added.

In addition, the State Department placed $1 million rewards for the capture of two Chinese involved in the fentanyl precursor chemicals trade.

Advertisement

Beijing “must stop the unchecked flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals that are coming out of China," said Garland.

The synthetic opioid is the main cause of the nearly 102,000 overdose deaths in the country in the 12 months to October 2022.

Milgram said the Sinaloa cartel “pioneered" the manufacturing of fentanyl for sale in the US.

“Fentanyl is the greatest threat to Americans today," she said.

Advertisement

“It kills more Americans between the ages of 18 to 45 than terrorism, than car accidents, than cancer, than COVID," she said.

“And the number of children under 14 dying from it has increased at an alarming rate."

The focus on the “Chapitos" comes four years after their father was sent to prison for life in the United States for trafficking and other charges.

Milgram said the DEA had “infiltrated" the cartel and the Chapitos network, obtaining “unprecedented" access to its highest level. One of the sons, Ovidio Guzman, was arrested in Mexico in January.

Advertisement

Friday’s announcement came one day after Garland and other US officials met top security officials from Mexico in Washington to discuss the fentanyl trade as well as the flow of guns from the United States into its southern neighbor.

Read all the Latest News here