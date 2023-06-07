Trends :France StabbingNew York PollutionKhalistani TableauCanada WildfiresUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » US Asks Access to Detained Designer Khadija Shah in Pakistan

US Asks Access to Detained Designer Khadija Shah in Pakistan

The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Khadija Shah's family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. (Image Credit: Twitter)
Khadija Shah's family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The United States called Tuesday on Pakistan to grant consular access to a prominent fashion designer with dual citizenship who was detained in a wave of protests.

The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan, who was produced before an anti-terrorism court following protests over the May 9 arrest of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

“We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah’s dual nationality.

He indicated that more US citizens have been arrested.

Advertisement

“Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees," Patel said.

Shah’s family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. Some demonstrators took aim at the powerful military, alleging a plot to sideline Khan, who was arrested on corruption allegations.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Shah’s family said that she voluntarily showed up to an investigation only to be arrested. When she appeared in an anti-terrorism court, her face was covered.

    Thousands of people, including grassroots supporters and key Khan aides, have been rounded up since the Supreme Court declared that his detention was illegal and allowed him to walk free.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST
    Read More