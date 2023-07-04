US Backs Israel's 'Right to Defend' Itself as 3,000 Palestinians in Jenin Camp Flee Major Raid

The United States said Monday that ally Israel had a right to “defend its people" against Islamist militants but called for the protection of civilians after a major, deadly raid in the West Bank.

“We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups," a State Department spokesperson said.

“It is imperative to take all possible precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives," the spokesperson added.

The United States, Israel’s primary ally, also called for a resumption of security cooperation between the Jewish state and Palestinian security forces.

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly called for restraint from both Israel and the Palestinians.

The United States has been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its growing settlements while stopping short of repercussions for Israeli decisions.

On Monday, a Palestinian official said around 3,000 Palestinians residing in the Jenin refugee camp have fled since the Israeli army launched a major operation in the West Bank.

“There are about 3,000 people who have left the camp so far," Jenin deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Roub told AFP, adding that arrangements were being made to house them in schools and other shelters in the city of Jenin.

He said about 18,000 Palestinians reside in the camp.

Juliette Touma, spokeswoman for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed to AFP that residents of the camp were leaving.