Trends :Sudan EvacuationJoe BidenPakistanKhalistani GroupsDonald Trump
Home » World » US Blacklists Sri Lanka Governor Wasantha Karannagoda Over War Killings

US Blacklists Sri Lanka Governor Wasantha Karannagoda Over War Killings

A Sri Lankan investigation accused former navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda of abducting teenage children of wealthy families and killing them

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 02:56 IST

Washington, US

Then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (R) listens to former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda during a ceremony in Trincomalee September 17, 2007. (Image: Reuters/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi)
Then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (R) listens to former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda during a ceremony in Trincomalee September 17, 2007. (Image: Reuters/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi)

The United States said Wednesday it would refuse visas on human rights grounds to a Sri Lankan provincial governor who had been charged with killings during the island’s long civil war.

A Sri Lankan investigation accused former navy chief Wasantha Karannagoda, among others, of abducting teenage children of wealthy families and killing them after extorting money.

Authorities in 2021 dropped charges, prompting an outcry from human rights groups, and he was soon named governor of North Western Province by then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as defense chief when Sri Lanka defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said allegations against Karannagoda remained “serious and credible" and that neither the governor nor his wife would be allowed to visit the United States.

Advertisement

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, ending impunity for human rights violators, acknowledging the suffering of victims and survivors and promoting accountability for perpetrators in Sri Lanka," Blinken said in a statement.

The action on human rights comes as both the United States and India voice alarm over inroads in Sri Lanka by China, the island’s biggest creditor.

RELATED NEWS

Sri Lanka last year defaulted on its external debt and saw angry protests that toppled Rajapaksa over economic mismanagement that brought acute food, fuel and medicine shortages.

A UN panel has said 40,000 civilians may have been killed in the last stages of the 37-year conflict. Government officials deny abuses.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 02:56 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 02:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uber Glamorous In Purple Ballroom-style Gown, Check Out The Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About