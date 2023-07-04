Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » US Blocks India's Resolution on Biofuels at Key Marine Forum as it Vies for Other Green Fuels

US Blocks India's Resolution on Biofuels at Key Marine Forum as it Vies for Other Green Fuels

Sources said the US opposition could be due to the fact that promoting bio-fuel as a drop in fuel could negatively impact the promotion of other green fuels

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 02:24 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Sources said the opposition raised by the US could be due to the fact that promoting bio-fuel as a drop in fuel could negatively impact the promotion of other green fuels such as Ammonia and Hydrogen.
Sources said the opposition raised by the US could be due to the fact that promoting bio-fuel as a drop in fuel could negatively impact the promotion of other green fuels such as Ammonia and Hydrogen.

The US on Monday became the only country to halt the adoption of a draft resolution on biofuel put forward by India at the MEPC session here, demanding further discussions on the matter prior to recommending it to a working group on air pollution and energy efficiency to finalise the resolution/circular.

Sources told PTI that the US came up with the suggestion on Monday morning at the 80th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) without raising it in earlier deliberations when the vast majority of the group considered it an immediate requirement and to be considered further by the Intersessional Working Group on Air Pollution and Energy Efficiency.

Sources said the opposition raised by the US could be due to the fact that promoting bio-fuel as a drop in fuel could negatively impact the promotion of other green fuels such as Ammonia and Hydrogen, the fuels that the US is putting money on.

Advertisement

India’s draft MEPC resolution put forward a biofuel that is certified by the International Certification Scheme to confirm the sustainability aspects in the Life Cycle Assessment guidelines are being assigned a CO2 emission conversion factor as zero.

This draft resolution aimed at facilitating the uptake of biofuels and reduction of the GHG emissions.

“The Intersessional Working Group discussed the same and a vast majority of the group considered that it was an immediate requirement and to be considered further by the Working Group on air pollution & energy efficiency," an Indian delegation representative said.

But the draft resolution could not be submitted to the Working Group as the US demanded further discussions.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “We are certainly not against the biofuels. We wanted to hear more people’s observations on it in the plenary before submitting it to the Intersessional Working Group. We have no other agenda," a delegate representing the US told PTI.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 02:24 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 02:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App