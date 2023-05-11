US Borders 'Are Not Open' As Migration Rules Change, Says Official

Migrants entering the US without documents as pandemic-era controls lift Thursday face long-term bans and possible prosecution, a top official warned.

“Our borders are not open," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, hours before the United States implements a tough new immigration policy.

Mayorkas stressed that the new rules under the Title 8 law pose tough consequences to border crossers, even those requesting asylum.

“If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution," Mayorkas said.

The Title 42 policy, put in place in January 2020 under a coronavirus public health emergency, will be lifted at midnight Thursday.