US: California Bar Shooting Leaves Five Dead, Six Hospitalised

As many as five people were killed in a shooting at a bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County, US media reported on Wednesday.

Six more people were in hospital after a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at the bar, CBS Los Angeles reported citing sources.

There were multiple victims, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the Sheriff’s office gave no more details.

The CBS report said the shooting took place at a bikers’ bar called Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon and there was now a large law enforcement presence.