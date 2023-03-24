A conman from New York, who posed as a wealthy investment banker, threatened to jump from a Manhattan high rise on Wednesday after the FBI attempted to serve a search warrant.

Ian Mitchell, 35, accused of running a shady scheme in 2015, broke the window inside an apartment within the 72-story CitySpire condominium building and attempted to climb out at 8:40 am, a report in New York Post said.

A video going viral on social media showed Mitchell with his legs dangling from the window of the apartment belonging to his girlfriend as people stood outside watching and filming.

A photograph shared on the internet showed his upper body covered in a white curtain or sheet as he sat in the window, with the glass clearly shattered around him. He is seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Reports said that Mitchell was allegedly suicidal and threatening to jump from the 31st floor. New York Police’s Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene and tried speaking with the man.

The police even set up an air cushion right in the middle of the street as talks continued to try to get the man to give up peacefully.

Meanwhile, police told the bystanders on the sidewalk to either get inside the building or move down the block.

Hours later, at around 1 pm, he got out of the window and was back in the apartment, but barricaded himself inside.

Every time the officers tried moving closer to the accused, he threatened the cops saying “I’ll jump".

The 8-hour standoff ended at around 5 pm when an officer went to the apartment above Mitchell’s 31st-floor home and descended down the building. The officer leapt through the window where Mitchell was dangling and kicked him inside.

Mitchell had an arrest warrant issued against him for a “white collar crime" as he posed himself as “Ian Matalon," a relative of wealthy Jamaican businessman Joseph Matalon and claimed to be an investment banker.

He had duped several people, including an Air Force veteran, of their life savings worth thousands of dollars.

