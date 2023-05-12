US Considers Prisoner Swap Using Russians Held in Other Nations to Free Journalist

The United States is exploring the options to free Russian prisoners held in other countries to force a prisoner swap and free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and other Americans, including former marine Paul Whelan, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post said.

The WSJ citing the US State Department said that the most realistic path for the US to ensure freeing Gershkovich and other US nationals is a prisoner swap.

“Given the work ongoing to secure Paul and Evan’s release, we will not offer specific details of the negotiation process," the US State Department told the WSJ on Thursday. They further added that they are engaging with partners regularly around the world to “discuss wrongful detention cases and in some cases to seek assistance in effecting a release."

Russia also wants a balanced exchange of prisoners ending US’ hopes of offering concessions to force a release.

Earlier in December, Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer, was freed in exchange for WNBA player Britney Griner. Following Bout’s release, the US does not have a trading candidate to force the release of Gershkovich and Whelan.

The State Department is now looking towards other countries who have Russian citizens in custody who can be used for the bargaining pact.

The Wall Street Journal said that Moscow has shown interest in negotiating the repatriation of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian citizen who is currently serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a former Chechen rebel leader in Berlin under the orders of the Russian government.

“Within the bounds of the rule of law and then within presidential approval policy, we’re open to exploring different types of leverage," the official was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

The outlet’s veteran Russia reporter, Gershkovich, has been charged with obtaining state secret information about a military factory, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was arrested while on assignment in the city of Yekaterinburg in late March.

Whelan, a former Marine, was deemed by the US as being unjustly imprisoned on espionage charges and serving a 16-year sentence.