US Could Default on its $31.4 Trillion Debt as Early as June 1 as Biden, McCarthy Meet Makes Little Progress

US President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) met on Tuesday to secure a deal to raise the US debt limit but made little progress.

If an agreement is not reached, the United States could face a disastrous default on its $31.4 trillion debt as early as June 1.

However, there was a glimmer of hope as both sides, the White House and the US Speaker of the House of Representatives, decided to appoint respective panels to further progress discussions and ensure that the US’ creditworthiness remains intact.

Tuesday’s discussions, according to a report by the Hill, hit a roadblock because McCarthy repeated his demand to implement stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Advertisement

Kevin McCarthy wants more people who receive food stamps to be subject to work reporting requirements, US-based news agencies reported. McCarthy wants to raise the age limit for individuals who must meet work requirements in order to receive food stamps.

Currently, adults between the ages of 18 and 50 without children are required to work at least 20 hours per week to be eligible for food stamps.

If they fail to meet this requirement for three consecutive months, they lose their benefits. McCarthy’s proposal seeks to increase the age limit to 55, thereby expanding the number of people who would be subject to the work requirement.

Democrats have opposed this move and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) has said the proposal is a non-starter. The Hill’s report said that Jeffries highlighted that it would only save $11 billion over 10 years which won’t even make a dent in the US’ $31.4 trillion debt.

Advertisement

According to the Congressional Budget Office, implementing work requirements for Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF could result in savings of $120 billion in the next ten years.

However, the White House has indicated its opposition to imposing new work reporting requirements on Medicaid recipients, which would account for $109 billion of the projected savings.

The proposed reforms for SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) would contribute only $11 billion in savings over the next decade.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said time was running out to prevent a “catastrophic" default.

However, the US House Speaker, according to the report, appeared hopeful when he met with reporters outside the White House. He said that since staff from both sides

The current deadlock paves the way for a tense period of two to three weeks, characterised by high-stakes negotiations, before the Treasury Department reaches the point where it can no longer fulfil the country’s financial obligations starting from June 1.

Advertisement

The Speaker said that there is newfound hope that a deal could be reached within Friday.

“The president agreed to appoint a couple of people from his administration to sit down and negotiate directly with my team, so I found that to be productive, personally. But we’ve got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time," McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Hill.

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and White House counsellor Steve Ricchetti will lead the discussions from the White House’s side while McCarthy appointed Louisiana Representative Republican Garret Graves to represent him.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said he remains hopeful because “everyone in the room agreed that a default must be avoided at all costs".

With no progress made during Tuesday’s White House meeting, where President Biden convened the top four leaders of Congress, the impasse over the debt limit now enters a more crucial stage.

“The bottom line is we all came to agreement that we were going to continue discussions. Having a bipartisan bill in both chambers is the only way, the only way we’re going to avoid default. We don’t have much time but default is just the worst, worst alternative," Schumer was quoted as saying by the Hill.

US President Joe Biden has cut short his Asia trip and will not attend the QUAD Leadership Summit and will return to Washington on Sunday after finishing the G7 meeting so that negotiations with Republicans can be resumed quickly.

He will also not visit Papua New Guinea.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota told the Hill negotiators need to finalise on an agreement within the end of this week which will allow leaders in the House and Senate enough time to draft legislation and get it passed in both chambers by the June deadline.