US Debt Ceiling: Biden Says He Will Sign Bill into Law on Saturday

President Joe Biden on Friday said he will sign the bill authorizing increased US government borrowing on Saturday, removing the “catastrophic" threat of default hanging over the world’s biggest economy.
“I’m going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation.
Without the bill, the country was expected to default as early as Monday and “nothing would have been more catastrophic," he said.
top videos
Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
Prince Narula On Roadies & His Co-Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty & Gautam Gulati | EXCLUSIVE
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST