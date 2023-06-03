Trends :Ben-Roberts SmithRobert F Kennedy JrWashington Jet CrashTaiwan StraitSan Antonio
US Debt Ceiling: Biden Says He Will Sign Bill into Law on Saturday

"I'm going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation

AFP

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden on Friday said he will sign the bill authorizing increased US government borrowing on Saturday, removing the “catastrophic" threat of default hanging over the world’s biggest economy.

“I’m going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation.

Without the bill, the country was expected to default as early as Monday and “nothing would have been more catastrophic," he said.

    first published: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST
