US Debt-Ceiling: Republicans Threaten to Vote Against 'Unacceptable' Deal

Many congressional Republicans have criticized the tentative debt ceiling deal reached by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden.

Despite concerns about a potential economic collapse, these Republicans have stated that they will vote against the measure, The New York Post reported.

Earlier, McCarthy claimed that 95 percent of GOP members support the deal, emphasizing significant spending cuts.

However, conservative lawmakers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, describing the compromises as “unacceptable."

Representative Ralph Norman from South Carolina called the deal “insanity" and refused to vote for a $4 trillion debt ceiling increase without substantial cuts.

Colorado Representative Ken Buck expressed his opinion that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s tentative deal with President Biden on Saturday night ultimately compromised the GOP’s goals in the negotiations.

Congressman Bob Good said that no one claiming to be a conservative could justify a yes vote to a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit.

“I listened to Speaker McCarthy earlier tonight outline the deal with President Biden and I am appalled by the debt ceiling surrender," he was quoted as saying by New York Post. “The bottom line is that the U.S. will have $35 trillion of debt in January, 2025. That is completely unacceptable."

Representative Lauren Boebert said that she was not elected to Congress to mortgage her children’s futures by irresponsibly increasing US national debt.

Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican from South Carolina, voiced his concerns about the budget and referred to it as a “joke," particularly due to its defense spending.

Graham emphasized the importance of raising the debt ceiling but also expressed a desire to control spending, reduce the size of the IRS, and recover unspent COVID funds.

However, he made it clear that he would not support adopting the Biden defense budget and labeling it as a successful outcome.

The specifics of the agreement are yet to be disclosed, but preliminary information suggests that the deal would involve a two-year increase in the debt limit, surpassing the 2024 presidential election.

In return, government spending would be reduced over the same duration.

Additionally, the agreement would maintain federal spending at the same level for 2024 and raise it by 1 percent for 2025.

Congress is anticipated to receive the complete bill for review by Wednesday.