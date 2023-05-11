US Default Fears: Biden Accuses Republicans of Pushing "Default on America" Act

US President Joe Biden criticised the Republicans for holding US’ creditworthiness hostage in the ongoing debt ceiling raising talks on Wednesday, which if not done would lead to a default.

Piling pressure on Republicans, he said that the Congress must move quickly to raise the country’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the US economy into a recession, killing thousands of jobs, news agency Reuters reported.

“We’ve got to fight. We’re going to win this fight," Biden said at a flag-bedecked event at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York, according to the report.

“This is no time to put all this at risk, to threaten a recession, to undermine America’s standing in the world. Republican threats are dangerous and they make no sense," Biden said. He also accused the opposition of doing the bidding for ‘Big Oil’, referring to US’ energy giants.

Advertisement

“Here’s the real truth: Big Oil doesn’t want it, and Republicans are carrying their water," he said.

His reactions came a day after he held a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who again presented Biden the option to reduce government spending in order to raise the debt ceiling.

The US debt ceiling has to be raised by the US Congress and will be decided there. The Republicans have a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, allegedly wants Biden to cut down spending on Social Security benefits, federal salaries, payments to Medicaid providers and veterans’ benefits.

Biden also doubled down on his stance and said that he plans to invoke the 14th Amendment in order to avoid a default, but people in his administration feel it is a bad idea and could lead to a ‘constitutional crisis’.

The Treasury Department says the government will be unable to pay its bills as early as June 1.

Advertisement

Biden said the plans presented by the Republicans can be termed the “Default on America" Act.

Kevin McCarthy said that House Republicans proposed a solution to increase the debt ceiling until March, but only if Democrats agree to cut federal spending over the next decade.

He also hinted at the possibility of a compromise with Biden and Senate Democrats, but stressed that his party wants some restraint on spending.

“Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at. I asked Biden numerous times if there were places we could find savings in the federal budget. He wouldn’t give me any," McCarthy was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, veteran GOP leader Mitch McConnell said that the threat of default must be taken off the table. “We need to take the threat of default off the table. Everyone in the meeting understood the risk of default," McConnell was quoted as saying by the Hill.

During a live appearance on CNN, Donald Trump urged Republican legislators to refuse to raise the US debt limit if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts.

“I say that the Republicans out there congressmen, senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re gonna have to do a default," Trump said.