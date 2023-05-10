US Embassy in Pak Cancels All Consular Appointments, Canada Warns of Threat of Terrorism, Kidnapping

In the wake of the ongoing violent protests against Imran Khan’s arrest, the US Embassy in Islamabad has announced cancelling all consular appointments on Wednesday.

The US Embassy said it is cancelling all consular appointments because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions amid nationwide protests across Pakistan.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: PTI Calls for Protests in Karachi, Islamabad; Internet Suspended; US Embassy Issues Restrictions

“The US. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan. Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, US Embassy Islamabad has canceled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023," a statement of the US Embassy in Pakistan said.

Washington called for people to remain vigilant and avoid locations with large crowds. It also cautioned people to be aware of their surroundings and check local media for updates.

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States wants to “make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution."

Meanwhile, Canada issued travel advice asking its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation.

“There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping," a statement of Canadian government said.

Canada also appealed to people to avoid all areas within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan and within 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran.

“Avoid non-essential travel to the city of Karachi, due to violence and the risk of terrorism," the statement added.

Protesters, mostly supporters of Imran Khan, took out their wrath on the military, storming the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege to a gate of the army’s general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse Khan supporters in Karachi and Lahore, while protesters blocked roads in the capital Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities.

