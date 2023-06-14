US Envoy Garcetti Calls NSA Doval 'International Treasure', Lauds India Fintech Growth

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday heaped praise on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and said he is an “international treasure". Garcetti pointed to Doval’s humble origins and said hailing from a village in Uttarakhand, Doval has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure.

“India’s NSA has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure," Garcetti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians," Garcetti said.

The US envoy to India was addressing the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) meeting in New Delhi. “When I look at digital payments and financial technology that India has, we have rocked the world. A ‘tea wala’ in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the government on her phone, 100% of each one of those rupees," Garcetti further added, highlighting the advancements made in the fields of fintech and digital payments.

“We hear all these talks about 4G, 5G and 6G, but here in India we have something more powerful than that-‘Guruji’," Garcetti told the participants, referring to a meeting he had with multi-faith leaders in India.

US NSA Jake Sullivan is also in India and he met his counterpart on Tuesday where both discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He was accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of American industries during his visit. He also attended the second edition of Track 1.5, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry.