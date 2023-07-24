US Expresses Concern Over Viral Videos of Manipur Violence

The United States on Sunday expressed concern over reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in Manipur, a sexual assault case that triggered sharp reactions from politicians, celebrities and people across the country.

A US State Department spokesperson conveyed the sympathies of the United States to the victims, according to the news agency Reuters. The State Department spokesperson said the US encourages a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence.

The assault, which was reported in May, was triggered by intense ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei tribes over the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured in the violence.

The assault of two women took place over two months ago at a village in Senapati district, but it captured attention later as the video went viral on social media in the past week.

After the video went viral, Manipur Police swung into action and made some arrests. Earlier On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the assault as “shameful" and promised tough action.

“I am appealing to CM to take strict measures against any accused involved. No one should be left…They will never be forgiven," PM Modi said last week while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session.

On Sunday, top government sources told CNN-News18 that Manipur is gradually moving towards peace and the reports of exodus amid ethnic crisis are false.