US Fends Off National Default Fears as Senate Approves Debt Ceiling Deal, Sends it to Biden

The US Senate approved the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 late Thursday and sent it to US President Joe Biden’s desk, fending off fears of an US default, the Hill said in a report.

US President Joe Biden said that the deal was a big win for Americans. “Debt deal is a ‘big win’ for the economy and Americans," Biden was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

After intense discussions over the budget for the past few weeks, the decision puts aside the contentious debt ceiling matter, avoiding any potential harm to the US and global economy until 2025. The issue is unlikely to rear its head again until after the next presidential election.

Even though the US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit, both camps, Republicans and Democrats, are not fully pleased with the outcome, US-based news agencies said in their report.

“America can breathe a sigh of relief. We are avoiding default," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2023 was approved in the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 63-36 after it passed the House on Wednesday with a big majority of 314 votes to 117. US-based news agencies attributed the passage of the bill to centrists in both parties.

Time was of the essence for Washington as it needed to act quickly so as to meet the upcoming deadline on Monday. The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that if by Monday the US does not have enough money to pay its bills, it could lead to a default for the first time in its history.

Now since the debt ceiling has been raised, the US Treasury can borrow money to cover the existing debts of the United States.

Instead propelled by the far-right within the Republicans, McCarthy brought Biden’s White House to the negotiating table and designed a package that forces the Biden administration to cut down spending in order to reduce the nation’s deficits.

The 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act restricts spendings and changes policies like introducing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and approving an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

The new bill bolsters funds for defence and veterans, cuts back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents and rejects Biden’s call to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and the wealthy to help cover the nation’s deficits, the Associated Press said.

The Fiscal Responsibility Bill also imposes automatic 1% cuts if Congress fails to approve its annual spending bills, AP’s report further said.

Senators wanted to iron out several issues in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2023 but they conceded that making any changes at this stage would almost certainly hurt the compromise struck between Biden and McCarthy and none of the proposed changes were approved.

The atmosphere in the US Congress was tense for the past few weeks as both sides worked hard to finalise a deal. The Republican far-right created more tensions as they refused the deal and the group that was against McCarthy’s elevation to the role of speaker warned of possibly trying to oust him over the issue.

71 House Republicans broke with McCarthy to reject the deal. “We did pretty dang good," McCarthy said, appearing defiant following the passage of the bill in the US House of Representatives.