US Govt Committed to Safety of Diplomats, Enhanced Security at Missions, Parliament Told

The Union minister of state of the external affairs ministry, V Muraleedharan, Thursday said authorities in the US have committed to the safety and security of the diplomatic facilities and diplomats following the attempted arson by extremist elements at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Union minister V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha that both attacks led by extremist elements at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on March 19 and July 2 were taken up “strongly" with the American government and local authorities.

“The Ministry, our Embassy in Washington DC and the Consulate in San Francisco are in regular contact with the US authorities, both in Delhi and in the US, to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Investigations are underway in both countries," V Muraleedharan, Union minister of state, Union ministry of external affairs said.

He pointed out that the US government enhanced security arrangements at Indian missions and consulates as per threat perceptions and they, including the nation’s national security adviser and State Department, condemned the attacks.

He further added that the ministry will take all steps to ensure that the nation’s diplomats as well as Indian missions abroad are safe in order to allow them to perform their normal diplomatic functions without fear and intimidation.

Several radical anti-India elements over the past two years have organised demonstrations and launched attacks and vandalised Indian consulates and missions abroad, notably in the US, UK and Canada.

The government immediately raised these issues through diplomatic channels with the authorities of the host nations for investigation and corrective action, while urging them to provide adequate safety and security.