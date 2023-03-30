Home » World » US Has 'Deep Concern' for Americans in Russia After Journalist's Arrest, Says White House

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he understood that journalists must take risks and do so knowingly

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he understood that journalists must take risks and do so knowingly

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 22:52 IST

Washington

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)
File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)

The White House expressed concerns about Americans still in Russia after a US journalist was arrested and accused of spying.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he understood that journalists must take risks and do so knowingly.

“We respect that, but it doesn’t change our deep concern about the presence of Americans" still in Russia, he said.

first published: March 30, 2023, 22:52 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 22:52 IST
