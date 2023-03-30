US Has 'Deep Concern' for Americans in Russia After Journalist's Arrest, Says White House

The White House expressed concerns about Americans still in Russia after a US journalist was arrested and accused of spying.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he understood that journalists must take risks and do so knowingly.
“We respect that, but it doesn’t change our deep concern about the presence of Americans" still in Russia, he said.
