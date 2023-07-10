Trends :Milan KunderaJeninAung San Suu KyiLavrovG7
Home » World » New York Flood Alert: Heavy Rain Kills One in US; Met Dept Warns of 'Life Threatening' Flash Floods

New York Flood Alert: Heavy Rain Kills One in US; Met Dept Warns of 'Life Threatening' Flash Floods

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as 'life threatening'

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:07 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

A person walks through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (For Representation/AFP)
A person walks through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (For Representation/AFP)

Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening."

One person died due to the flooding, Steven M. Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, told The New York Times.

State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it was closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was flowing over the road and into private properties, according to WABC.

    Rockland County Executive Ed Day instructed residents to “remain indoors in a safe location" until the heavy rainfall ended.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 08:20 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:07 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App