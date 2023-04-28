US is Waiving In-person Interviews for Selected Visa Applicants. Check Details

In a bid to shorten, the waiting time for US visas, the American government has once more expanded the scope of its visa waiver programme.

The US Embassy in India announced that travellers with ‘clearance received’ or ‘department authorization’ on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a fresh visa.

“More good news for U.S. visa renewals! Travelers with “clearance received" or “department authorization" on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa. For additional interview waiver criteria, please see our website," the embassy said in a tweet on Thursday.

Advertisement

The move is a part of the Department of State’s ongoing efforts to make the US visa application process more efficient.

However, the interview waiver is only applicable for those applicants who are renewing their visa in the same category within 48 months of expiration.

It is expected to provide relief to many travellers who previously had to attend an in-person interview at the US Embassy or Consulate.

The US States Government website also said that the US government has also authorized waiving off in-person interview requirement for travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence.

“Applicants applying through the interview waiver process should allow up to three weeks from the time a passport has been accepted at the Visa Application Center until the passport is delivered or they are notified that the passport is ready for pickup," it added.

Advertisement

There have been growing concerns in India over the long waiting period for first-time visa applicants, especially for those applying under B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories.

India is now number two in the world in terms of international students coming to the United States.

“We’ve also been prioritising work visas: H-1B’s and L visas. Wait times at some of our consular sections in India, for these visas are now below 60 days. We will continue to make sure that we prioritise visas for workers, as this is vital for both the American and the Indian economy," US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu said.

Advertisement

“For certain petition-based nonimmigrant work of visa categories, we plan to restart domestic visa renewal for applicants who meet certain requirements, including being physically present in the United States. We plan to have a pilot up and running later this year. This would eliminate the need for these applicants to travel abroad to renew their visas," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here