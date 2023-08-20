Trends :PM Modi BRICSPM Modi DiplomacyIndia ClubTrump SurrendersVivek Ramaswamy
Home » World » US: Man Attacked by Machete-Wielding Assailant in West Hollywood, California

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 09:16 IST

LA Police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations. (Representative image: Reuters)
A machete-wielding suspect attacked a man in West Hollywood, California on Saturday, Fox News Digital reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 25-year-old man was attacked at approximately 1 pm (local time) at the intersection of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue.

    • LA police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations. Authorities confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

    First responders said that police are on the scene investigating the incident and that the suspect fled the scene.

