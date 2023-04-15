US Man Found Dead Inside 'Filthy' Jail After Being 'Eaten Alive' by Insects; Probe On

A 35-year-old died inside a jail in United States’ Atlanta after allegedly being eaten alive with insects.

According to the victim’s lawyer’s he was found unresponsive in a “filthy jail cell" after being “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs," the New York Post reported.

When the body was discovered, one of the detention officers refused to administer a CPR, because she said she was “freaked out," the lawyer added.

The victim has been identified as LaShawn Thompson who was imprisoned in the Fulton County Jail.

“The jail cell Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this. Someone has to be held accountable for his death," the attorney said.

Thompson was found unresponsive on September 13, 2022 and declared dead after multiple CPR attempts.

The victim’s family has demanded an investigation into the death, and has also asked for the closure of the jail.

The victim’s lawyer highlighted Fulton County Jail’s lack of hygiene as the reason for the unfortunate demise.

According to Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report obtained by USA Today, there were no obvious signs of trauma found in Thompson’s body, and it cited a “severe bed bug infestation" in the inmate’s cell.

However, Thomson’s cause of death was listed as undetermined in the medical report.

Fulton County Sheriff Office’s response

Meanwhile, a full investigation has been launched into his death, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to Thompson’s family.

The office also listed several immediate actions taken after this, including an additional $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin.

The authorities will also update protocols for security rounds, and add additional staff members to their mental health unit.

“This is one of the many cases in the criminal justice system right now that highlights the critical need for a new jail & criminal justice complex that provides safe and humane conditions and has the capability to offer mental health and other services for rehabilitation," the Office wrote on its Twitter handle.

