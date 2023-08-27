US Military Chopper Crashes During Drills in Australia, 3 Marines Dead

Three US Marines have died after an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed Sunday on a tropical island north of Australia’s mainland, US officials said. “There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition," a US Marines official said in a statement.

This statement comes shortly after local police said that five US Marines were escorted from the crash site and flown to a hospital on the mainland, news agency AFP reported. The incident occurred on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin. One marine is currently in critical condition after the military aircraft crashed on the remote Melville Island, 60km off the coast from Darwin.

“Additional police and defence personnel have been deployed to Melville Island to support operations, triage injured people and return them to Darwin and also maintain the crash scene while investigations continue," Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy was quoted as saying by According to Australian state broadcaster ABC. The crash happened during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, the report said.

Advertisement

More than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia are actively participating in the exercise on the Tiwi Islands. Notably, Exercise Predators Run is the largest Australian Army-led exercise in the Northern Territory this year.

Local media said that emergency services were notified about the aircraft crash at 9.43 a.m. (local time) today. Australia’s Defence Department confirmed the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft had been carrying US “defence personnel" and said that it appeared no Australian soldiers were involved.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the crash as a “regrettable incident". He said he wasn’t able to confirm if there were any military personnel still unaccounted for. “Our focus as a government and as the Department of Defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time," he said.

The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills held between the US and Australian militaries. Ospreys are tilt-rotor aircraft that combine the vertical takeoff ability of a helicopter with the speed of a turboprop plane, according to the US Air Force.

Advertisement

The Osprey aircraft has faced a troubled history, marred by a series of fatal crashes over the years. Last year, a V-22B Osprey crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway, resulting in the deaths of four US Marines.

In 2017, three Marines lost their lives when an Osprey clipped a transport ship’s back while attempting to land at sea off Australia’s north coast. Another tragic incident occurred in 2000, claiming the lives of 19 Marines during Osprey drills in Arizona. Earlier this year, the US Army temporarily grounded non-essential pilots for additional training due to safety incidents.