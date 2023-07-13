'Felt My Leg Going Numb but Kept Pedalling': US National Survives Deadly Shark Attack Near Galapagos Islands

A US national was attacked by a shark while she was swimming near the Galapagos islands. Fortunately, she survived the attack but suffered injuries on her right leg during the deadly encounter.

The horrifying incident took place when 42-year-old Delia Yriarte was snorkelling near the Mosquera islet, NBC Bay Area reported. She only realised the attack when she saw the water turning red as her right leg was bleeding.

According to the report, she said that when she felt her leg going numb, she still kept pedalling and managed her way to the shore. She was pulled out by some people at the shore and immediately rushed to a hospital on Santa Cruz island, where she received the necessary medical attention. Thankfully, in this horrifying nightmare, she did not lose her limb and is currently in post-surgery recovery.

“While I was swimming I felt my leg go numb. When I turned around, I saw there was a lot of blood," she reportedly said.

A video on Twitter shows people lifting her off with her leg covered in cloth to control the bleeding. She was dizzy and drained due to the deep wound from the attack.

