'Felt My Leg Going Numb but Kept Pedalling': US National Survives Deadly Shark Attack Near Galapagos Islands

Yriarte was snorkeling when she felt a touch, but she didn't realise the shark attack's wound till she felt her leg go numb and the water around her turned red

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 00:15 IST

Ecuador

The women was snorkeling near Mosquera islet when the terrifying ordeal took place. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A US national was attacked by a shark while she was swimming near the Galapagos islands. Fortunately, she survived the attack but suffered injuries on her right leg during the deadly encounter.

The horrifying incident took place when 42-year-old Delia Yriarte was snorkelling near the Mosquera islet, NBC Bay Area reported. She only realised the attack when she saw the water turning red as her right leg was bleeding.

According to the report, she said that when she felt her leg going numb, she still kept pedalling and managed her way to the shore. She was pulled out by some people at the shore and immediately rushed to a hospital on Santa Cruz island, where she received the necessary medical attention. Thankfully, in this horrifying nightmare, she did not lose her limb and is currently in post-surgery recovery.

“While I was swimming I felt my leg go numb. When I turned around, I saw there was a lot of blood," she reportedly said.

A video on Twitter shows people lifting her off with her leg covered in cloth to control the bleeding. She was dizzy and drained due to the deep wound from the attack.

Where are Galapagos Islands located?

    • About six hundred miles off of the Ecuador coast lies the volcanic archipelago, Galapagos Islands. The natural wonder is also a source for scientists and their discoveries. In fact, the main source for Darwin’s theory of evolution was the Galapagos islands.

    The world’s second-largest marine reserve is quite popular for its snorkelling activities. The islands attracted about 267,688 tourists, last year. The islands, situated in the Pacific Ocean, are home to more than 9,000 species, most of which are endemic.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 00:01 IST
