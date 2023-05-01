Trends :US BorderDonald TrumpOperation KaveriPakistanKing Charles III
Home » World » US: One Killed in Los Angeles Hillside Plane Crash

US: One Killed in Los Angeles Hillside Plane Crash

The Cessna C172 crashed around 8:45 pm on Saturday in a neighbourhood on the city’s west side, about 13 km southeast of Van Nuys Airport

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:15 IST

Los Angeles

National Transportation Safety Board investigators inspect a downed plane on a steep hill above a home on Beverly Glen Circle in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
National Transportation Safety Board investigators inspect a downed plane on a steep hill above a home on Beverly Glen Circle in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

One person was killed when a single-engine plane slammed into a grassy hillside above homes in a Los Angeles neighbourhood amid dense fog, authorities said.

The Cessna C172 crashed around 8:45 pm on Saturday in a neighbourhood on the city’s west side, about 13 km southeast of Van Nuys Airport, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Federal Aviation Administration said.

Joubin Solemani was at home with his family in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood when they all heard a loud crash.

“We thought it might be a car crash, but we looked outside and didn’t see anything. We didn’t know what the heck it was," Solemani said on Sunday. “Then search-and-rescue showed up and were all over the hillside." After searching for several hours in darkness and "thick ground-level fog," crews found the crash site and one person dead in the wreckage, the fire department said in a statement. The pilot was the plane’s lone occupant, the FAA said.

Advertisement

When the sun came up on Sunday, Solemani said he could see the plane a few hundred feet above his property in the Santa Monica Mountains. “It’s totally mangled," he said.

The plane avoided hitting power lines and a large water tank and, officials said, there was minimal fire.

RELATED NEWS

An air traffic controller initially reported the plane as missing after losing radar contact with the aircraft while it was en route to Van Nuys Airport, the fire department said in an alert shortly after 8 pm on Saturday.

The flight originated at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal, California, near Palm Springs, according to the aircraft tracking website FlightAware.

Advertisement

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 06:45 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 10:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures