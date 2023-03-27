Home » World » US Passenger Opens Plane's Emergency Door on Runway at Los Angeles Airport, Arrested

US Passenger Opens Plane's Emergency Door on Runway at Los Angeles Airport, Arrested

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 1714 on Saturday at around 10:40 am when the plane bound for Seattle was at the Los Angeles International Airport

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 15:30 IST

Los Angeles, United States

A JetBlue airplane and Spirit Airlines airplane sit at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
A JetBlue airplane and Spirit Airlines airplane sit at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

A passenger at the Los Angeles airport was arrested after he opened a plane’s emergency exit door as the plane prepared for takeoff to Seattle.

The man escaped via the deployed slide and jumped onto a baggage cart before being detained. He was later arrested by local law enforcement.

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 1714 on Saturday at around 10:40 am when the plane bound for Seattle was at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to CNN.

The plane was on the runway waiting for takeoff when the passenger ran to one of the doors, turned the latch, and leapt onto the emergency slide which had deployed.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement," Delta Airlines said in a statement.

The plane returned to the gate and passengers were put on another flight.

“Customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans," the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Los Angeles Airport police and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting an investigation. The FBI was also notified about the incident.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 15:30 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 15:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!